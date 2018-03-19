Police warn about eating parade candy in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — Police are warning people not to eat any candy distributed at St. Patrick's Day festivities in New London.

Authorities are concerned some of the candy may have been tampered with so they're advising people to throw it out or turn it over to police.

Sgt. Earl Ruckdashel tells WLUK-TV that in the hours following the parade, police received calls from people experiencing unusual medical symptoms, including numbness on their tongue and cheek area after eating the candy.

Ruckdashel says police are still investigating the reports. No one has been hospitalized as a result of eating the candy.

