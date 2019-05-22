Polk County authorities say worker died in fall from tower

ALLEMAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after falling from a tower near Alleman in Polk County.

Sheriff's Sgt. Heath Osberg says the man was working on the tower when he plunged to his death around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Osberg says there are several towers in that area for cellphone and radio transmissions.

The man's name and other details haven't been released yet.