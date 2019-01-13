Pope to parents: It's OK to fight, just not in front of kids

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering new parents a bit of advice, telling them it's perfectly normal to fight but just not in front of their children because of the "anguish" it causes.

Francis asked permission Sunday to give his counsel during a ceremony to baptize 27 newborns, an annual tradition that fills the frescoed Sistine Chapel with newborns, their parents and godparents.

Amid coos and wails, Francis told parents that they had taken on an important new job of transmitting the faith to their children — a job he said begins at home.

Francis then offered some off-the-cuff advice.

He says "it's normal for spouses to fight ... it'd be strange if they didn't. Do it, but so that the children don't hear it or see it."