Port Fourchon expansion project complete

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The Greater Lafourche Port Commission has completed a $12 million slip expansion project at Port Fourchon, which serves 90 percent of offshore, deepwater oil and gas operations.

Designed by Picciola and Associates, The Courier reports the project added over 1,670 feet (509 meters) of bulkhead at Slip C, adding one-third-of-a-mile (536.448 meters) of waterfront property for new tenants.

The project was partially paid for by a $9.2 million grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments Port Priority Program, and $850,000 from the Port Commission.

Slips C and D are the latest expansion project undertaken by the Port Commission. In its entirety, the commission says Slip C will add 15,000 feet of bulkhead and 400 acres of leasable property.

Meanwhile, Slip D remains under construction.

