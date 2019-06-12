Portland creates emergency shelter for asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An influx of asylum seekers is forcing Maine's largest city to create an emergency shelter at the Portland Expo, where pro basketball games are played.

City Manager Jon Jennings said the city officials are working with the Red Cross and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to staff the shelter.

Nearly 90 asylum seekers have arrived since Sunday, and Jennings says another 150 are expected in the coming week. He said he's been told by the city manager in San Antonio that there are currently between 1,500 and 2,000 African migrants seeking border asylum.

The use of the Portland Expo is a stopgap measure this summer. It's available until the Maine Red Claws begin their season in October.