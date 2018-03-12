PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A massive fire ignited Monday at a Portland auto-wrecking yard and spread to an apartment building and a duplex.
No injuries were reported in the eight to 10 units that were destroyed, but firefighters said more than a dozen cats died.
The blaze started at about 9 a.m. on a breezy, unseasonably warm day. Portland Fire & Rescue said piles of scrap cars caught fire, and the blaze was difficult to fight because of the wind, flammable materials and an inadequate water supply in that part of northeast Portland.
During the first few hours of the blaze, towering plumes of smoke could be seen throughout the Portland area and Vancouver, Washington. Fire officials evacuated some homes, and urged anyone within a mile of the scene to close their windows or leave. One school canceled classes.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters confirm it started in the scrap yard.
Capt. Louisa Jones, a Portland fire spokeswoman, said the fire was expected to burn for hours, and crews plan to stay throughout the evening.
Photo: Dave Killen, Associated Press
People help evacuate dogs believed to have been at one of the houses in the path of the smoke or in the evacuation area as a large, black plume of smoke rise into the sky in Northeast Portland on the morning of Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire began in a pile of scrap cars in the area of 75th Avenue and Killingsworth Street and eventually spread to a nearby apartment building and duplex. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) less
A large, black plume of smoke rises into the sky in Northeast Portland on Monday, March 12, 2018, as a pile of scrap cars burns in the area of 75th Avenue and Killingsworth Street. The fire eventually spread to a nearby apartment building and duplex, burning some units. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) less
People help evacuate dogs believed to have been at one of the houses in the path of the smoke or in the evacuation area as a large, black plume of smoke rose into the sky in Northeast Portland on the morning of Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire eventually spread to a nearby apartment building and duplex, burning some units. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) less
