Possible tornadoes leave trail of damage in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Possible tornadoes uprooted trees, stranded train travelers, leveled a barn and snapped power lines in Wisconsin.

Storms with powerful winds and driving rain caused extensive damage since Tuesday. The National Weather Service says a number of tornado sightings were reported in Campbellsport, Lomira, Oakfield and Brandon.

The deluge of rain caused flooding throughout Wisconsin. About 400 Amtrak passengers were stranded for hours because of flooding over the train tracks in southern Wisconsin. One Amtrak train was stalled near Portage and another near Tomah.

Some 12,000 We Energies customers were still without power Wednesday morning as utility crews worked overtime to restore service.

In western Wisconsin, 5 to 11 inches of rain has fallen in La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties causing people in several communities to evacuate to higher ground.