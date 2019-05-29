Presidential candidate Cory Booker makes 3rd trip to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is making a hard push for Nevada's votes with his third trip to the state.

He made several campaign stops Tuesday in Las Vegas, including a speech at Cheyenne High School to talk to the Clark County black caucus and the school's black student union.

KSNV-TV reports that the U.S. Senator from New Jersey encouraged teenagers to take part in the upcoming Democratic caucus next February.

Some of the teens are looking forward to casting their first ballots as the next presidential election will be the first they'll be old enough to vote in.

Along with sharing his green plans for climate change as well as proposals for stricter gun laws, Booker also spoke about the impact of the Civil Right's Movement on black Americans.

