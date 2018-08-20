https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Price-of-a-gallon-of-gasoline-in-Rhode-remains-13169109.php
Price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode remains the same
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode has remained the same this week.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.88 per gallon, which is unchanged from last week.
That's five cents higher than the national average and 55 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.77 per gallon and as high as $3.09 in Rhode Island.
AAA says consumer demand for gasoline is lessening, compared to July, and prices are responding accordingly. AAA says the national average is expected to continue dropping.
View Comments