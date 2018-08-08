Primary elections — what Darien residents need to know

Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons, Hearst Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 One of the campaign signs of Jayme Stevenson, candidate for lieutenant governor. Taken Aug. 6. One of the campaign signs of Jayme Stevenson, candidate for lieutenant governor. Taken Aug. 6. Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons, Hearst Media Primary elections — what Darien residents need to know 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — With Gov. Dannel P. Malloy choosing not to run for governor again and other positions open, Darien voters have much to cast their vote for on Aug. 14.

Susan Gray, the Democratic registrar of voters, said there is still some time left to register. If a voter is registering by the mail, the application has to be postmarked by Aug. 9 or they can come to the registrar of voters’ office by noon on Aug. 13. This is to change party affiliation only from unaffiliated to Democrat or Republican.

“You cannot switch party to party because that takes three months,” Gray said.

Unaffiliated voters can switch to either party so they can vote in the primary as long as they come by noon, she said.

More Information For information on voting in Darien, contact Republican Registrar of Voters John Visi at (203) -656-7301 or Democratic Registrar of Voters Susan Gray at 203-656-7319.

Absentee ballots must arrive at Town Hall by the day of the primary, or can be brought to the town clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. If residents know they will be out of town for the primary, they can also go into the town clerk’s office now to cast their vote. However, there has to be a valid reason for their absence, Gray said.

Voters in each district will cast their votes in one of four locations.

Voters in District 1 and District 6 will vote at 35 Leroy Ave. District 2 and District 5 voters will vote at Town Hall. Voters in District 3 and District 4 will vote at Noroton Heights Fire Department and Hindley School respectively.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

According to the Darien registrar of voters, as of Aug. 1 there were 13,107 registered voters in town. Of those registered 5,635 are Republican, 2,672 are Democrats, 4,687 are unaffiliated and 113 are registered as “other.”

Last year by Aug. 1, there were 13,068 registered voters in town — 5,769 were registered Republican, 2,630 were Democrats, 4,553 were unaffiliated and 116 were registered as “other.”

The total amount of registered voters is higher this year, but there is still some time to register.

A voter registration card may be downloaded from the town website on the Registrars of Voters page. If returning by mail, address to Registrars of Voters, 2 Renshaw Road Darien CT 06820. Voter registration applications can be found at the registrar’s office located in Town Hall. Residents are not allowed to do in-person registration on election day in a primary.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568