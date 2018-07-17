Primary voters in Ferry County must pay postage

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Voters in Washington state's Ferry County will have to put a stamp on the envelope to mail in their primary ballot this year.

Ferry County Auditor Dianna Galvan says she made that decision as part of keeping an eye on taxpayers' money in a tight budget year.

Galvan says the general election ballots will be postage-paid.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Galvan's decision on the primary ballot drew sharp criticism from the state Democratic Party, and from Karen Hardy, a Democrat running for state Senate in the 7th Legislative District that includes Ferry County.

Hardy says the decision will create confusion for many of the county's approximately 4,500 voters.

Primary voters in the state's other 38 counties will have their postage covered.

