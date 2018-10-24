Prison head won't face contempt over medical release case

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state prison superintendent will not face a contempt hearing concerning a convicted rapist who has terminal liver cancer and is seeking medical release.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a judge ordered North Central Correctional Institution superintendent Collette Goguen to submit a medical parole plan for 55-year-old Benjamin LaGuer by Oct. 10.

State Department of Correction lawyer David Rentsch argued the medical parole plan was the petitioner's responsibility and that Goguen had adopted LaGuer's plan.

A judge accepted Goguen's action.

LaGuer was convicted in 1984 of beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his 59-year-old neighbor in Leominster. He was sentenced to life in prison.

LaGuer maintains his innocence

His appeals have been denied, as has his initial request for medical parole.

