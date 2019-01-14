Pritzker prepares to take oath as 43rd Illinois governor

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks after he is elected over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Springfield, Ill. Other constitutional officers _ all Democrats _ also will be inaugurated. Democrats also hold majorities in the Illinois House and Senate. less FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks after he is elected over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pritzker prepares to take oath as 43rd Illinois governor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois welcomes its 43rd governor as Democrat J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated in Springfield.

Pritzker takes the reins from Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday. Pritzker defeated the first-term Republican in November.

First Presbyterian Church hosts an interfaith service. Abraham Lincoln's family belonged to the congregation. The current church is home to the pew the Lincolns bought for $50.

Pritzker takes the oath of office during a morning ceremony at Bank of Springfield Center. Pritzker's running mate Juliana Stratton will be sworn in as lieutenant governor.

Democrats comprise the entire statewide slate. Incoming Attorney General Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may rah-OOL') will be inaugurated and Secretary of State Jesse White, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-ikz) will be sworn in to new terms.