Probate court has new home in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Merrimack County Probate Court in Concord has a new home.

It now occupies the building that formerly housed the Administrative Office of the Courts. The original two-story, wood-framed building was constructed in 1997.

Work inside of the building included renovations to the attic and the majority of the second floor, as well as creating a new interior exit stair. New ceilings, carpet and tile flooring were installed throughout the entire building. Courtroom millwork was reclaimed from other buildings and refurbished for use in this project.

Exterior renovations included the removal and replacement of shingles, a new granite sign, minor landscaping and two new flagpoles with spotlights.

The work was done by Fulcrum Associates.