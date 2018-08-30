Program on late Sen. Byrd presented next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program on West Virginia's late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd is being presented next week.

"West Virginia's Billion Dollar Man" is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Archives and History Library in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. It is free and open to the public.

A state Department of Arts, Culture and History release says Byrd had long wanted to head the Appropriations Committee and did so in 1988. He promised the state he would send $1 billion in appropriated funds to West Virginia in his first term as chairman. He surpassed the goal within a year.

The program is being presented by C. Damien Arthur, the director of a joint project between Marshall University Center for Consumer Law and Rights and West Virginia University College of Law.