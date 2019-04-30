Property tax reduction package headed to full Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that seeks to lower property taxes by raising Nebraska's sales tax, eliminating sales tax exemptions and boosting state aid to K-12 schools is headed to the full Legislature for debate.

Members of the tax-focused Revenue Committee voted 6-0 on Tuesday to advance the bill, with two senators abstaining. Lawmakers could begin debate on the measure as early as next Tuesday.

The vote follows a drawn-out dispute among committee members over who should benefit most. Some rural lawmakers say it doesn't do enough for farmers who have seen the largest property tax increases even though farm incomes have fallen in recent years.

It's also certain to face opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposes any bill that lowers one tax by raising another.