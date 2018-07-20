Proposal bans sale of invasive plants in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana might soon prohibit dozens of plant species from being sold or transported into the state.

The Herald Times reports that the state Natural Resources Commission gave preliminary approval Tuesday to specifying terrestrial plants considered invasive.

The rule would ban transporting, selling or soliciting orders for 44 plant species in Indiana. Entomologist Megan Abraham says the state spends an estimated $8.6 million managing invasive plants each year.

Invasive plants can often regenerate quicker than native species and cause problems for those plants, especially those that are already threatened or endangered.

The commission's approval is the beginning of the process that includes a public hearing, the commission's final adoption, the state attorney general's approval and the governor's signature to make it law.

