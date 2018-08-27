Protesters block Albuquerque streets over transgender death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several demonstrators protesting the death of a Honduran transgender woman are blocking traffic in an Albuquerque intersection.

The Albuquerque Journal reports more than 50 people stood Monday morning in front of the federal courthouse with signs calling for justice for Roxsana Hernandez.

The activists also called on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal authorities say the 33-year-old migrant died last May at an Albuquerque hospital. She had been hospitalized after showing symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.

Hernandez had traveled with a caravan of Central American asylum seekers and was taken into custody in San Diego.

Immigrant and LGBT rights advocates say transgender migrants do not receive adequate medical care in detention facilities.

ICE officials have said all detainees get comprehensive care upon arrival.

