Protesters briefly halt San Francisco Gay Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a group of protesters opposed to what they say the corporate takeover of gay pride parades halted the San Francisco Pride Parade for about an hour.

About 11:05 a.m. Sunday, the protesters blocked the parade at Market Street near 6th Street. Police say the protesters broke down barricades and threw water bottles at officers as they rushed onto the parade route.

Police say that at least one protester fought with officers and one officer was injured. Police took two people into custody.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that protesters can be heard chanting "Stonewall was a riot" in reference to the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that are considered the beginning of the modern gay rights movement.

Police say that at 12:01 p.m., the protesters agreed to leave the street and re-open the parade route.