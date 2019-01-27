Protesters of Macedonia name deal greet Greek president

A protester holds a religious icon in front of a police officer during a rally in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. About 250 protesters gathered to protest against the deal which will rename Macedonia, Greece's northern neighbor, "North Macedonia". The protest is being staged on the occasion of the visit of Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in Thessaloniki to attend a concert commemorating the Jewish Holocaust give a keynote speech.

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — About 250 protesters have gathered in Greece's second-largest city to protest the ratification of a deal to normalize relations with neighboring Macedonia.

The protest outside the Thessaloniki Concert Hall was timed to coincide with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos' attendance Sunday at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day concert.

The protesters are angry at Pavlopoulos for not weighing in on the agreement with Macedonia. Under the deal, the small country is being renamed North Macedonia and Greece is lifting objections to its NATO membership.

Earlier, protesters tried to break through police lines around the building but were pushed back. Officers used tear gas.

Others arrived later wearing masks and set to work erecting a barricade with trash cans and a discarded Christmas tree.