Providence firefighter recruit injured in training exercise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A firefighter recruit from Rhode Island has been injured in a fall at a Connecticut training facility.

Providence Fire Department Spokeswoman Lindsay Lague says recruit Richard Rand was injured Thursday during training at a facility in New Haven.

Paul Doughty, union president of the Providence Fire Department, tells WFSB-TV he believes Rand slipped and fell off a ladder.

Rand has been transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Thursday was the first day that the approximately 80 recruits were using the New Haven facility.