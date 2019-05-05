Providence to sign agreement to conserve birds and habitats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is partnering with federal officials to conserve birds and their habitats in the city.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza will join U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and other officials Monday to sign an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agreement designates Providence as an Urban Bird Treaty City.

Thirty cities currently hold this designation, including Hartford and New Haven in neighboring Connecticut.

The fish and wildlife service says it aims to bring together government agencies, non-governmental organizations and schools to create bird-friendly environments and provide residents, especially youth, with opportunities to connect with nature through birding and conservation.

The service's northeast regional director plans to attend Monday's ceremony at Roger Williams Park.

Reed, a Democrat, says Providence is getting a $50,000 federal grant to support the effort.