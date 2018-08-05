Provo exhibit allows visitors to color on the art

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A new art exhibit in Provo has turned gallery space into a giant coloring book by allowing visitors to fill in the elaborate drawings of comic book style heroes and villains.

The Daily Herald reports Utah Valley University's Woodbury Art Museum is hosting the "Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics" exhibition, which runs through mid-September.

The exhibit features 44 canvases measuring 40 inches by 60 inches (102 centimeters by 152 centimeters) with line drawings from 12 different artists and illustrators. Visitors equipped with markers can add color to the black and white canvasses featuring mythological characters.

Chad Hardin, an assistant art professor at the university, says the idea for the exhibit formed by wanting to host a community art event where people could somehow participate.

