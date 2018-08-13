Provo woman pokes fun at Mormon culture with card game





PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Provo woman has developed a card game that pokes fun at unique Mormon culture in a similar mold as the intentionally offensive party game Cards Against Humanity.

Jerilyn Pool began producing her Dang You to Heck game in January, hiring a Provo printer to make the cards and packaging the game at home to sell online, The Salt Lake Tribune reported his month.

"It's wrapped in brown paper, so your bishop doesn't know what you're up to," Pool said.

Her game, like the not so family-friendly Cards Against Humanity, starts with a question or a phrase that players fill in with one of the cards they're dealt. A judge chooses the funniest answer as the winner of each round.

While Cards Against Humanity deals heavily with the obscene and controversial, Pool's game plays upon topics that non-Mormons might not understand. There are references to specific incidents in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to some of its unique doctrine and restrictions.

"I was very intentional with the game, that I didn't want it to be offensive to orthodox Mormons, but I also wanted the ex-Mormon crowd to also enjoy it," Pool said. "I've tried to walk a fine line there, by poking fun at the culture of that spectrum of Mormonism, without making light of things that are sacred to a lot of people."

The level of offensiveness is often linked to the individual players, who decide how they want to use cards that can be played as innuendo and euphemisms.

"It's a way to delve into that part of social norms that isn't acceptable, but you're doing it in a controlled environment," said Richard Howard, a manager at Game Night Games, a game store in Salt Lake City.

