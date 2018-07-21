Public invited to submit nominations for human rights prize

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The public is being invited to submit nominations for a prestigious human rights prize awarded biennially by the University of Connecticut.

The 2019 Thomas Dodd Human Rights Award is named for former U.S. Sen. Thomas J. Dodd who, who served as executive trial counsel to the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg following World War II. Nominations are being accepted online through Oct. 1.

The prize is awarded biennially by the University of Connecticut and is presented to an individual or group who has had significant impact advancing the cause of international justice and global human rights.

Past recipients include President Bill Clinton, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Committee to Protect Journalists.