Pueblo County joins national lawsuit against opioid makers

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo County commissioners have entered a national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday that the county has been one of the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic in Colorado. It joins local governments from across the state and country in the lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies, arguing the overprescribing of opioid prescription drugs contributed to thousands of heroin overdose deaths and other damages from those prescribed drug.

Reports indicate that Pueblo County has the second highest death rate from fatal drug overdoses per 100,000 people in the state, and county officials say joining the lawsuit is just one step to stop the epidemic.

The major federal suit will be heard in a federal court in Ohio.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com