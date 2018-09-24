Purdue getting $30 million for Union Club Hotel renovation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University is getting a $30 million donation to help fund the renovation of its Union Club Hotel .

The gift from Purdue alumnus and former trustee Bruce White and his wife, Beth, along with the Dean and Barbara White Foundation was announced over the weekend by the school at a homecoming event. It comes as the university kicks off its yearlong sesquicentennial celebration.

The aim is to make it a world-class hotel and add a formal restaurant and bar to provide a learning environment that will offer training and internship opportunities for students.

The renovation's timing hasn't yet been set, but Purdue leaders want the Purdue Memorial Union and Union Club Hotel to be a destination for visitors from around the world. The Union Club Hotel was built in 1929.