Q&A with ... Ron DeSoiza, PKF O’Connor Davies’ new chief business development officer

Ron DeSoiza, chief business development officer for PKF O’Connor Davies. Ron DeSoiza, chief business development officer for PKF O’Connor Davies. Photo: /contributed Photo

Ron DeSoiza, longtime Darien resident, at work. Ron DeSoiza, longtime Darien resident, at work. Photo: /contributed Photo

Darien resident Ron DeSoiza, new chief business development officer for PKF O’Connor Davies. Darien resident Ron DeSoiza, new chief business development officer for PKF O’Connor Davies. Photo: /contributed Photo



Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Q&A with ... Ron DeSoiza, PKF O’Connor Davies’ new chief business development officer 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Ron DeSoiza was recently named the new chief business development officer at PKF O’Connor Davies, an accounting and advisory firm.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the 29th largest firm of its kind in the nation, according to Accounting Today’s 2018 Top 100 Firms list. DeSoiza said he has been with the firm for nearly eight years.

The 60-year-old Darien resident discussed his new position at the firm and what sparked his interest in the industry.

Q: What made you choose this career field?

A: Love of analytics, love of business and the love of the ability to make sense of things. Using numbers to analyze things and a sense of order and purporse.

Q: What is your new role in the company, and what does it involve?

A: As the chief business development officer, what I really am trying to do is to continue promoting the growth of the firm. It’s been a firm, which is one of the fastest-growing firms in the U.S. for maybe 10 years now. Growing all throughout the tri-state area and especially in Connecticut. We are constantly trying to establish a larger foothold in Connecticut. We believe we’re one of the largest-reaching firms in Connecticut.

Q: How will this differ from your previous position?

A: As my career has progressed, my business development talents has really flourished at this firm. That’s because of the enviroment the firm provides for people to grow. The range of the services the firm offers really makes the business development process a little easier and a little smoother. Whatever our clients needs are we can address those needs.

Q: What motivates you in this line of work?

A: Being able to provide value to clients. Obviously being in a sales position we do enjoy the process by which we kind of discover what a client needs are and satisfy those needs.

Q: How did you prepare for this new role?

A: Not too much preparation. It’s been something I’ve been doing all my life. Sales runs in my family. I’ve always had a talent for understanding the needs of clients and trying to make a match. Making a match involves finding out what their needs are and ways to satisfy their needs and making a good productive relationship. I believe it’s all about good quality people with integrity both on our side and the client’s side.

Q: What are some goals as you look toward the future?

A: The goals are to continue expansion of our service offerings within the state of Connecticut. We are very focused on the New England market, so we’re continuing to try and expand further into the market in all business sectors. As I said, we’re one of the biggest reaching firms in the area and we really want to see that flourish in Connecticut, as well as New York and New Jersey.

dj.simmons

@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568