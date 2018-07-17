Rabid bats — including 7 in Lincoln — found in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say several bats found around the state this year have tested positive for rabies, including seven in Lincoln.

State Public Health Veterinarian Bryan Buss says bats are a common carrier of rabies in the state. Buss says late summer is Nebraska's peak time for testing bats because of higher levels of bat activity.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal that affects people. It is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.

Symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.