Raccoon causes brief power outage in Florida community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a hungry raccoon caused a brief power for more than 3,000 customers in central Florida.

Kissimmee Utility Authority spokesman Chris Gent tells the Orlando Sentinel the raccoon climbed inside the utility's airport substation on Sunday afternoon and downed three primary feeder lines.

Power was restored about 30 minutes later to the 3,218 affected customers.

Gent says the raccoon didn't fare as well.