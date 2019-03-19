Rains bring wildflowers to Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy winter rains have spawned a rare super bloom at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport officials say travelers flying in and out of the airport are being treated to a visual spectacle of large fields of wildflowers coming into bloom.

The largest concentration is on the north side of the airfield, between runways 24 Left and 24 Right, which are more than 10,880 feet (3,316 meters) long.