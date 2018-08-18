Rally against "far-left violence" draws counterprotest

BOSTON (AP) — A conservative rally against "far-left violence" is being organized in downtown Boston a year after a similar demonstration drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters.

Boston Free Speech, the group organizing the event, says on its Facebook page that its rally is scheduled for noon at City Hall Plaza. Organizer John Medlar says the event is meant to call out Internet censorship and "violent suppression of discourse in the public square."

The Boston Globe reports more than 100 counterprotesters are already gathering at the State House for a planned march to City Hall organized by Stand Against Hate-Boston and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Last August's "free speech" rally happened on Boston Common days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one counterprotester dead and 19 injured.