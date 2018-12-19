Rate increase approved for addiction treatment centers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Executive Council has approved an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for residential addiction treatment providers, who had warned that they might have to eliminate beds and reduce services despite the state's ongoing opioid crisis.

The centers were getting more money in the last few years because Medicaid recipients were on private insurance plans that paid more. But the state is switching to a managed care model with lower reimbursement rates set by the state.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers told the council Wednesday that his department was able to increase the rates while staying within its budget, and that compensation for high-intensity, residential addiction services will increase from $162 to $347 per day starting Jan. 1. He says that brings New Hampshire in line with surrounding states.