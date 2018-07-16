Rauner signs gun order of protection, waiting period laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law allowing courts to take weapons away from people who pose a threat of violence to themselves or others.

The Republican's action Monday allows police or family members prove in court that a person with guns is suffering from mental health or other problems and threatening harm. Weapons could be surrendered for up to six months.

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison says her bill answers incidents such as the February Parkland, Florida shooting after which people declare there were warning signs that were not heeded.

Rauner also signed a law Monday extending a 72-hour waiting period for all guns, not just handguns. He says plans to veto a gun-dealer licensing bill that he says is burdened by red tape.

The bills are HB2354 , SB3256 , and SB337 .