Ravalli County state judge retiring after 25 years on bench

RAVALLI, Mont. (AP) — Montana District Judge Jeff Langton is retiring after 25 years on the bench.

The Ravalli Republic reported Thursday the 65-year-old Langton will step down on April 30.

Langton was first elected to the 21st Judicial District Court for Ravalli County in 1992. The newspaper reports he is the longest-serving judge in the state.

He graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 1978 and practiced law in Hamilton before he was elected a judge.

During his tenure, Langton served as co-chairman of the Montana Supreme Court Commission on Self-Represented Litigants and chairman of the Montana Sentence Review Division. He is a member of the Criminal Jury Instruction Commission.