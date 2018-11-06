Reach Air Medical air ambulance has closed its Helena base

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Reach Air Medical Services has closed its Helena base, which was served with a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft.

Company President Sean Russell tells the Independent Record the evolving health care market in Montana made it too difficult to sustain the Helena base. It closed on Nov. 2.

The 2017 Legislature passed a law requiring air ambulance providers and health insurers to negotiate air ambulance payments. The law prevents air ambulance companies without in-network agreements from sending patients bills for tens of thousands of dollars.

Robyn Dondero, senior director of business operations, says a Bozeman-based helicopter can serve the Helena area. Benefis Health System in Great Falls also can serve Helena with a helicopter and an airplane.

Reach Air employs 23 people in Helena. Dondero says they will be offered other jobs within the company.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com