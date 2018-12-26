Record natural gas flared this year in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators say the volume of natural gas flared this year in North Dakota reached an unprecedented level.

Operators burned off the natural gas associated with oil production due to the lack of plant and pipeline capacity in the state. The volume flared was 527 million cubic feet per day. In October alone, that's enough to heat 4 million average homes.

The Bismarck Tribune says several gas processing plants and pipeline projects were announced or under construction in 2018, representing investments of more than $3 billion. Four major natural gas processing plants are expected to be complete next year, adding a total processing capacity of 690 million cubic feet per day.

___

