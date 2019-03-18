https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Records-shatter-as-Seattle-hits-74-degrees-13698013.php
Records shatter as Seattle hits 74 degrees
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service says Seattle has hit 74 degrees, making it the warmest winter day on record.
The National Weather Service said on Twitter that the temperature was recorded Monday afternoon and that it also was the earliest ever in the calendar year that Seattle has been that warm.
The high temperature also broke a daily record and was the third warmest March day ever recorded.
