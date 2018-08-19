Recounts planned in 2 tight legislative primary races

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Town clerks in Bridgeport, Montville, Stratford and Waterford are facing a deadline to conduct recounts in two Connecticut General Assembly primary races.

State law requires they finish the recounts by Tuesday.

Initial results show an eight-vote difference between the top two candidates in a three-way Democratic primary for the 38th Assembly District, which includes Montville and Waterford. Waterford Representative Town Meeting member Baird Welch-Collins leads nurse manager Patrick Murphy. The winner will face Republican state Rep. Kathleen McCarty.

There's a six-vote difference in the Republican primary for the 23rd state Senate District seat that's being vacated by the retiring Democratic Sen. Ed Gomes.

Endorsed Republican and retail manager John Rodriguez narrowly leads challenger Casimir Caz Mizera, a Republican State Central Committee member. The winner will face Democratic attorney Dennis Bradley.