Regents OK increasing UW president salary range

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents are increasing the system president's salary range.

The regents voted Friday to set the minimum salary at $489,334 and the maximum salary at $734,000. The current minimum salary is $399,000 and the maximum is $598,500.

Regent policies call for adjusting executive salary ranges every biennium. The range is based on ranges at peer institutions, including the University of California, State University of New York and the University of North Carolina System, among others.

Current UW System President Ray Cross makes $525,000. System spokesman Mark Pitsch says Cross has declined raises since he started in 2014 and will continue to refuse them.