This undated photo released by the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Quinn, who died Nov. 20, 1093, during the battle of Tarawa in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Quinn's remains have been identified and a burial with full military honors will be held on May 5 in his hometown of Temple, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his hometown in New Hampshire.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held for 24-year-old David Quinn on May 5 at the Congregational Church of Temple.

Quinn died on Nov. 20, 1943, the first day of the three-day Battle of Tarawa, as Marines landed against strong Japanese resistance on the tiny, coral reef-ringed island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.

The Pentagon's POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Quinn's remains will be transferred at Logan Airport in Boston on May 4.