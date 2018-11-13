Remains of mayor serving in Afghanistan returning to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The remains of a Utah mayor killed while serving in Afghanistan are returning to the state on Wednesday.

Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor's body will be transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to a National Guard base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.

A public viewing will be held on Friday night at the Dee Events Center on the campus of Weber State University in Ogden. His funeral is planned for Saturday in the same location.

Taylor was fatally shot Nov. 3 by an Afghan commando he was training. The father of seven had implored Americans in his widely shared final Facebook post to vote.