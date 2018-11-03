Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30 million renovation project.

The memorial opened in 1936 to honor St. Louis-area soldiers who died in World War I. But over the years both the inside and outside of the memorial deteriorated to the point that many visitors weren't aware it was still open.

The memorial was closed two years ago for renovation. It was reopening Saturday.

The renovated facility now has air conditioning, wheelchair access, new classrooms and assembly space, and other improvements.