Rep. Eric Genrich to run for Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A state representative from Green Bay says he won't run for re-election and instead wants to be the mayor of his hometown.

Democratic Rep. Eric Genrich made the announcement Monday. WLUK-TV reports Genrich has served in the Legislature since 2012.

The race for mayor next spring is expected to be wide open after incumbent Jim Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth term. Genrich is one of several people who have expressed interest in the job.

The mayoral election is set for April 2019. If more than two candidates decide to run, a primary election would held in February.

