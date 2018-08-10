Report: Kansas forecast to harvest more corn than wheat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report says Kansas farmers are forecast to harvest more than twice as much corn than wheat this year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast on Friday Kansas corn production at 658 million bushels, about 4 percent below last year's crop. The crop is expected to be harvested off 5.1 million acres this fall.

That compares to the recently completed winter wheat harvest which the government estimated at 277 million bushels, down 17 percent from last year. Kansas harvested 7.3 million acres of wheat.

The agency also forecast the state's sorghum harvest this fall to total 231 million bushels, up 15 percent from a year ago. Kansas soybean production is forecast at 173 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year.