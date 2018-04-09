Report: Kansas wheat condition declining

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows the condition of the Kansas winter wheat crop is declining.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 44 percent of the state's wheat is in poor or very poor shape. Another 43 percent rated as fair. Just 12 percent of the crop is considered in good condition, with 1 percent rated excellent.

The deterioration of the Kansas wheat crop comes amid a drought that has left 70 percent of the state's topsoil moisture supplies considered short or very short.

Kansas farmers have also begun seeding corn with 2 percent now planted.