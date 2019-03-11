Report: Kansas wheat in good shape amid plentiful moisture

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The government has given the Kansas winter wheat crop a mostly upbeat report card amid plentiful soil moisture supplies.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 8 percent of the state's wheat crop is in excellent condition and 32 percent is rated as good. It said 40 percent of the crop is in fair shape, while 9 percent is in poor to very poor condition.

The agency also reported that 99 percent of the state had adequate to surplus topsoil and subsoil moisture.