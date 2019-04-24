Report: Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 last year

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center announced Wednesday that Michigan traffic deaths totaled 974 in 2018, down 5% from 1,028 in 2017 .

The total number of injuries, crashes and serious injuries also all declined. The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities decreased by 12% to 315 in 2018 from 359 in 2017.

Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning , notes in a statement that there is "still a long way to go" to reduce the number of deaths and injuries. He says the office and its partners "will pursue effective countermeasures, such as education and enforcement."