Report: New Jersey puts temporary hold on marijuana cases

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's attorney general has announced an immediate adjournment of all marijuana cases in municipal courts statewide until at least September, according to a published report.

NJ Advance Media reported Tuesday that it had obtained a letter state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal recently sent to municipal prosecutors. It asked them to seek an adjournment until September 4 — or later — of any matter "involving a marijuana-related offense pending in municipal court."

The letter said this would allow the attorney general's office time to develop "appropriate guidance" for prosecutors.

But it didn't say if arrests for marijuana possession would also be put on hold.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the report.

