Report: State adds jobs in March, unemployment steady at 3%

BOSTON (AP) — State officials say Massachusetts added more than 4,000 jobs in March while the overall unemployment rate held steady at 3%.

The state office of Labor and Workforce Development reported job gains last month in several key sectors of the economy, including education and health services, and professional, scientific and business services.

Modest increases were also reported in manufacturing and construction, but those sectors have seen a slight overall loss in jobs over the past year.

The state's unemployment rate remained lower than the 3.8% jobless rate for the U.S. as a whole in March.

Preliminary estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show Massachusetts added a total of 4,100 jobs last month, and that an estimated 28,200 jobs have been added since March 2018.